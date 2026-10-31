inDrive users’ personal data allegedly exposed in Central Asia

The alleged leak reportedly involves databases linked to inDrive and other organisations, including cinema chain Kinopark and Lucem Medical Clinic.

ISLAMABAD: Reports of a possible large-scale personal data breach in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have raised concerns about the security of customer information on ride-hailing service inDrive, which is also used in Pakistan.





The alleged leak reportedly involves databases linked to inDrive and other organisations, including cinema chain Kinopark and Lucem Medical Clinic. However, the claims have not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation that Pakistani users’ data has been affected.





According to Kazakhstan-based news outlet Liter.kz, the Telegram channel Egov.Press claimed to have obtained evidence of alleged data leaks involving the three organisations.





A separate report from Uzbekistan alleged that data linked to inDrive and several other online services was circulating on the internet. The platforms reportedly included SafeRoad, Delever, Lada Auto, KiwiTaxi, Fargo, Maktab.uz, Andalus and Urbandiler.uz.





The report said a purported screenshot of a SafeRoad database contained personal and vehicle-related information. The claims have not been independently verified.





The potentially exposed information reportedly includes customers’ names, dates of birth, telephone numbers, email addresses and spending details. It may also include information about cinema bookings and planned medical examinations, raising concerns about the possible exposure of sensitive personal data.





Following the reports, Liter.kz contacted Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs seeking confirmation of the alleged breach and a legal assessment.





For users in Pakistan, the reports raise questions about whether the alleged exposure is limited to Central Asian accounts and whether any Pakistani customer information could be affected.





The available reports do not establish that data belonging to Pakistani users has been compromised, nor do they provide confirmation of the scale or cause of the alleged breach.