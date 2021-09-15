Karachi sizzles at 41degrees Celsius, third day in row

Karachi sizzles at 41 degrees Celsius, third day in row

It will be yet another hot day for Karachi on Wednesday as maximum temperatures predicted by Meteorological Department touched 41 degrees Celcius.

The effects of low air pressure in the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan are being felt in the form of heat in Karachi, in view of which the Meteorological Department has forecast severe heat in the city for the third day in a row.

According to the Meteorological Department, sea breezes will remain closed in the city today while hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country.

The department said that the humidity is 52 per cent and light winds are blowing from the northeast.

The Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to rise between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Lower Sindh, Potohar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.