Islamabad Weather Update: Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorms Expected in the city

Monsoon rains and thunderstorms forecasted across Pakistan, affecting various regions.

Flood and landslide warnings issued due to heavy rainfall in vulnerable areas.

Caution urged for tourists and travelers during the wet spell.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will likely enter the upper and central parts of the country on July 18th, intensifying on July 19th.

As a result, rain, wind-thundershowers (with heavy falls), are expected in various regions from July 18th to July 23rd. These regions include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and many others.

Additionally, rainfall is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, and other areas from July 19th to July 21st. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is also likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, and other districts from July 19th to July 23rd.

The PMD has warned of potential urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 18th to July 22nd. Landslides are also possible in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers are advised to plan their activities according to the weather forecast, and tourists/travelers are urged to exercise caution during the wet spell. Loose structures, such as electric poles and solar panels, may be damaged by dust storms/wind-thunderstorms.

All relevant authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the forecasted period.

