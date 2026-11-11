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CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

New bird flu vaccine outperforms conventional shots in animal study

All experimental animals vaccinated with the AI-designed vaccine survived exposure to different strains of bird flu.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CAMBRIDGE: A new bird flu vaccine developed using artificial intelligence (AI) has shown promising results in early animal trials, potentially opening new avenues for developing vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.


According to research conducted by the University of Cambridge and its spinout company DIOSynVax, all experimental animals vaccinated with the AI-designed vaccine survived exposure to different strains of bird flu, while only about half of those receiving conventional vaccines survived.


The study, published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Medicine, found that the new vaccine provided complete protection to mice and ferrets against genetically diverse strains of bird flu.


All the virus strains included in the study have previously been reported to infect humans.


The research was led by Professor Jonathan Heeney of the University of Cambridge, with independent assessments by laboratories in Canada and Italy also confirming the vaccine's effectiveness.


AI vaccine addresses limitations of conventional vaccines

The study also highlighted a major limitation of existing bird flu vaccines.


Governments currently stockpile vaccines for human use based on selected virus strains identified under the World Health Organization's pandemic influenza preparedness programme. As a result, conventional vaccines generally provide stronger protection against specific strains but may offer limited protection against other variants.


Researchers said viruses constantly undergo genetic changes, making frequent updates to conventional vaccines necessary and increasing costs for governments.


The findings suggest that AI-assisted vaccine development could pave the way for vaccines capable of providing protection against multiple virus strains simultaneously.


However, researchers cautioned that further studies and clinical trials will be necessary to establish the vaccine's safety and effectiveness in humans.

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