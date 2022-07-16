Biden tries to soothe Middle East leaders’ concerns about US commitment

Biden’s foreign policy centers on fighting China and Russia in Ukraine.

The U.S. will remain an active and dedicated partner.

The President launched a $1 billion food aid program for the MENA during his visit.

Biden spoke with Middle East leaders to reassert US leadership. He pledged to stay involved despite the fears China and Russia might take over.

The President said US Middle East leadership will focus on diplomacy to deepen allies and develop coalitions, and US goals will remain “focused, practical, and attainable.”

His declaration comes after the US completed a 20-year war in Afghanistan. First tour since September.

Even though the US military is currently in Syria, a US President hasn’t visited without troops since 2001.

Biden’s foreign policy centers on fighting China and Russia in Ukraine. Some question the president’s Middle East commitment.

On his penultimate day in the Middle East, Biden told leaders, “The U.S. will remain an active and dedicated partner.”

Bush, “As the world becomes more competitive and our difficulties harder, I see how closely American interests are tied to Middle East growth. China, Russia, and Iran won’t rule.”

Saturday, the President launched a $1 billion food aid program for the MENA. Gulf Arab leaders decided to invest $3 billion over the next two years, the president said.

However, President Obama said the US would help “rules-based” nations. The US will protect these countries from external threats.

Protecting “freedom of navigation” on Middle Eastern waterways enables commodities and people to travel freely. Biden said a naval task group has been organized to protect the Red Sea.

The president and Mohammed bin Salman addressed human rights. He said the UN charter defines Americans.

