Greece uses coal to escape energy crisis putting climate at risk

Greece believed it could shut down all coal-burning units by 2023.

The 2023 deadline has been pushed back to 2025 now.

Greece is battling wildfires on both the mainland and its islands

Greece has been working hard to wean itself off coal, the most polluting fossil fuel and the main cause of the climate problem. However, the nation is delaying those phaseout plans along with other European nations in response to the energy crisis, which has intensified since Russia started its assault on Ukraine.

Greece believed it could shut down all of its coal-burning units by 2023 just a year ago. In Western Macedonia, which produces more than half the country’s electricity, it intended to construct one final coal plant this year. By 2025, the brand-new Ptolemaida 5 plant would be powered by natural gas, another fossil fuel that contributes to pollution but is often less carbon-intensive than the lignite, or brown coal, that is found in this region of Greece. Advertisement Now the entire timeline is in ruins. The 2023 deadline to stop using coal in all current facilities has been pushed back to 2025, and the new Ptolemaida facility likely needs to burn coal at least through 2028, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. And while Vladimir Putin closes the faucets flowing to the EU, Greece plans to increase its coal mining output by 50% over the next two years to make up for the lack of natural gas. Advertisement

The changes are already obvious. Coal produced 253.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power in June 2021. In June of this year, coal was accountable for 468.1 GWh, almost twice as much. And all of this is happening as the nation battles wildfires on both the mainland and its islands that are being fed by a sweltering heat wave that has been amplified by climate change, which is mostly caused by human activity in the burning of fossil fuels like coal. Advertisement People have been pulled from beaches after being rescued from burning homes, and business owners on islands like Lesbos are preparing for a difficult holiday season financially. When the government’s goals are constantly shifting, it can be difficult to make important life decisions like where to live and work. It is currently not an option for Mitsaris to leave the village where he was born and reared. Greek officials are attempting to persuade the public that their return to coal is only temporary. Advertisement The PPC energy company has given thousands of individuals in Western Macedonia, where nearly 1 in 5 people need jobs, stable employment. Many people have already relocated to other cities or even other countries in search of better lifestyles. Also Read Mountain Collapse At Chinese Coal Mine Results In Ten Deaths The accident took place in the northwestern province of Gansu. Rescue operations...