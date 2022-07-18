The Archbishop Desmond Tutu gave the Duke of Sussex a photograph of Diana and Mandela.

Prince Harry noted that it is “on my wall and in my heart every day”.

He said Mandela was “beaming” despite everything that had happened to him.

In his keynote address to the UN General Assembly on Monday, Prince Harry paid a moving homage to her late mother, Princess Diana.

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu gave the Duke of Sussex a photograph of Diana and Mandela from 1997, and he noted that it is "on my wall and in my heart every day."

“The first thing that struck me when I first saw at the picture is how happy my mum looks. The jocularity, even the cheekiness, “The grandson of the Queen exclaimed.

The royal, who is 38, stated. “The absolute joy of being in fellowship with another soul so dedicated to serve humanity.”

Mandela, he said, was “beaming” despite everything that had happened to him.

Harry lamented that “those of us who were not lucky enough to know Mandela well have come to understand the man via his legacy, the letters he wrote to his people while sequestered in his cell, the speeches he gave to them, and those beautiful shirts that he wore.

According to Harry, “[He] was still able to recognise the kindness in people and was still buoyant with a great personality that elevated everyone around him.” “No, not because he was unaware of the unfairness and ugliness in the world. He could definitely see them. He had experienced them. But because he was aware that we could defeat them.”

