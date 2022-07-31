Wisconsin stabbing leaves four wounded, one killed: Police

Five people were found with stab wounds along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old male, died from his injuries.

A stabbing in Wisconsin, resulted in four injuries and one death on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a “critical incident” along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, and found five people with stab wounds.

Four of the five stab victims are in serious to critical condition, while one 17-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Scott Knudson of St. Croix County told a US news agency that two individuals were flown to a local hospital and two others were evacuated by ambulance.

According to a US news agency, the suspect is a 52-year-old male from Minnesota who has been arrested, according to a press conference held by officials.

According to the story, the four additional victims are likely to be in their early 20s.

Officials believe the victim and accused were tubing at the time of the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office says there is no longer a threat to the public, and an investigation is still going on.

