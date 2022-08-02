Child infected with Marburg virus dies in Ghana

The death on Tuesday brings the total number of fatalities in Ghana to three.

Ghana registered its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus last month.

Outbreak is only the second in West Africa, after first detected in Guinea.

Advertisement

A boy from Ghana who had the highly contagious Marburg virus—which is similar to Ebola—died; according to a representative of WHO.

Since Ghana reported its first-ever outbreak of the disease last month; there have been three fatalities in the nation as of Tuesday. Only two outbreaks have been reported in West Africa; the first was found in Guinea last year.

The WHO announced two additional cases last week; one of which was the dead infant; whose gender and age were not given.

“I discussed the two new situations last week. The child of the index case regrettably passed away; but the wife is still alive and making progress; according to WHO doctor Ibrahima Soce Fall. The first is the wife of the index case.

Also Read Ghana city first Marburg virus outbreak kills 2 WHO says two persons in Ghana have the Marburg virus sickness. The...

According to the WHO, the virus spreads among individuals by direct contact; with bodily fluids, surfaces, and materials; and is introduced to humans by fruit bats.

Advertisement

Only three verified cases have been reported by the Ghanaian health ministry thus far; and additional testing needs to be done on a fourth suspected case; according to Fall.

The WHO previously reported that the first two patients; in southern Ghana’s Ashanti area, both showed symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, nausea, and vomiting; before passing away in hospitals.

Also Read 4 instances of the Marburg virus disease have been reported in Ghana Marburg hemorrhagic fever happens by a unique zoonotic RNA virus of the...