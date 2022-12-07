D’banj arrestes by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency

ICPC confirms arrest and detention of Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo.

Arrest is over investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Program.

ICPC has detained about 10 people who had been invited to provide testimony.

Oladapo Oyebanjo, often known as D’banj, is a well-known Nigerian musician who has been detained on suspicion of fraud.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) confirmed the musician’s arrest in a tweet on its official account for allegedly engaging in fraudulent N-Power Program operations, a government program designed to combat young unemployment and promote youth empowerment.

The ICPC claims it is looking into claims made by N-Power beneficiaries who claim they have not received their monthly payments despite the government having made the payment and alleging a theft of “billions of Naira” in monies.

The organisation reported that the ICPC had detained roughly 10 people who had been invited to provide testimony in relation to the alleged N-Power fraud during the past few months but who had been released on bail.

The body claimed that Mr. Oyebanjo refused many requests to appear before a team of investigators.

Mr. Oyebanjo’s representatives have not yet provided any comments.

D’banj is a successful entrepreneur and Afrobeat musician from Nigeria. He has received numerous accolades and has endorsed numerous brands.

