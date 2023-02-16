France, China agree to work for Ukraine peace: French President’s office

France and China agreed to work together for peace in Ukraine.

They discussed the war and its consequences on the most vulnerable countries.

Wang’s tour will continue with a stop at the Munich Security Conference.

Following their Wednesday meeting, President of France Emmanuel Macron and the top diplomat of China Wang Yi decided to work “towards peace” in Ukraine, according to a statement released by Macron’s office.

Macron has made no secret of his desire for Beijing, which continues to be a key friend of Moscow, and has not denounced the invasion of Ukraine that began almost a year ago, to put pressure on Russia to resume talks.

According to the French president, on Wednesday in Paris, Macron and Wang talked about the war and its “consequences on the most vulnerable countries, particularly in terms of food security and financing capacity.”

The Elysee Palace stated that both Macron and Wang “indicated the same intention of contributing to peace in conformity with international law,” without elaborating on what each nation’s potential contributions would be.

Wang’s tour will continue after his stay in France with a stop at the Munich Security Conference, which is slated to take place from Friday through Sunday. He’ll go to Moscow as well.

The climate catastrophe was included in the French president’s remarks about collaboration with China in the face of “global challenges.”

Wang later met Catherine Colonna, the French foreign minister. He will discuss strategic concerns with Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s foreign advisor, on Thursday.

