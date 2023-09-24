Canadian PM Trudeau accuses India of assassination on Canadian soil

Political assassinations like Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s in Canada are not new.

PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement, raising sovereignty concerns.

India’s links to extraterritorial assassinations are not unprecedented.

Advertisement

Assassinations are widespread in politics, as seen by the countless “high-profile targets” who have been killed, including Thomas Becket, Julius Caesar, John F. Kennedy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to The Observer.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian, was shot and killed in June by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in the most recent assassination that the world witnessed.

Nijjar, however, did not meet the criteria for a “high-profile target,” as he was just a well-known advocate for Khalistan, a Sikh homeland in Punjab. This is the only distinction.

Nijjar’s activity may have been the only justifiable reason for his execution, but it was also a political assassination.

Why did Trudeau accuse India publicly?

Based on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, which consists of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly asserted that Indian government agents were responsible for Nijjar’s murder after failing to obtain a private explanation.

Advertisement

The network might have sent Ottawa incriminating information that reportedly links to the cooperation of Indian officials and diplomats in Canada, despite the fact that India quickly rejected Trudeau’s assertion, calling it “absurd.”

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time that India has been linked to extraterritorial assassinations.

Additionally, a less arrogant and quicker-witted leader than Modi would have seen that the murder of Nijjar raised crucial national security questions that Trudeau could not ignore.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.

What’s the aftermath of last week’s developments?

Based on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, which consists of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly asserted that Indian government agents were responsible for Nijjar’s murder after failing to obtain a private explanation.

Advertisement

The network might have sent Ottawa incriminating information that reportedly links to the cooperation of Indian officials and diplomats in Canada, despite the fact that India quickly rejected Trudeau’s assertion, calling it “absurd.”

If so, it wouldn’t be the first time that India has been linked to extraterritorial assassinations.

Additionally, a less arrogant and quicker-witted leader than Modi would have seen that the murder of Nijjar raised crucial national security questions that Trudeau could not ignore.

The US and the UK saw India, a developing world power with Western ideals, as a crucial ally in the confrontation between China and India. However, the actions of the Modi administration, such as the murder of Nijjar, cast doubt on both its dedication to democracy and its dependability as a partner.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of...