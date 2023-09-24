India Protests China’s Exclusion of Athletes

Advertisement

Indian Sports Minister criticizes China for denying entry to three athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Asian Games postponed due to COVID-19, held every four years.

Three Arunachal Pradesh athletes were barred from competing; the rest of the team was allowed.

India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur criticized China’s discriminatory actions, following the denial of entry to three Indian athletes for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Advertisement

These Asian Games, the largest sporting event in the continent, are held every four years and were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three female martial artists, hailing from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China considers a disputed region often referred to as South Tibet, were prevented from traveling to the Asian Games.

In contrast, the remaining members of their 10-member squad were reportedly allowed to participate as originally planned.