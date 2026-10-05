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U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

Britain weighs tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles over subsidy concerns

Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds drafting package of potential levies as ministers signal readiness to match EU's 45% duty.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
electric vehicle

LONDON: Britain is considering imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports amid concerns that Beijing is flooding the market with state-subsidized cars, The Times newspaper reported Sunday.


Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds is drawing up a package of potential tariffs on Chinese vehicle imports, the report said, citing concerns that Chinese manufacturers are "dumping" subsidized vehicles into Britain.


Reuters could not immediately verify the report.


Asked to comment, a spokesperson from the British government told Reuters no tariffs have been imposed on Chinese EVs.


"We continue to engage closely with industry so that our approach reflects the sector's and U.K.'s national interests," the spokesperson said in an email.


British ministers are ready to match the European Union's 45% levy on Chinese electric cars, The Times said, to avoid the pain of "Made in Europe" proposals, which could impact U.K. companies selling into the EU.


The EU's "Made in Europe" policy is aimed at reducing reliance on Chinese components by prioritizing European-made goods, raising concerns among British automakers that supply parts into European manufacturing chains and sell vehicles across the bloc.


Burnham said last month he would make the case that Britain should be treated as a "trusted partner" under the proposed EU rules, warning that excluding the U.K. could damage its car industry.


The Financial Times reported in September that Brussels had urged British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to align more closely with EU trade policy and raise tariffs on Chinese cars if Britain wants to avoid the "Made in Europe" barriers.


According to The Times, citing senior government sources, ministers believe any decision on tariffs should be based on Britain's national interest rather than automatically following the EU's lead.

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