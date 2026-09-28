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Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows

Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look

Hareem Farooq shifted the focus from appearance to qualities.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hareem Farooq sparks around social media

Pakistani actress and film producer Hareem Farooq is once again capturing attention on social media, this time with a striking fashion look and a powerful message about body acceptance, as she shared a series of photos wearing an elegant mocha-brown dress designed by Manal Saleem.


Hareem Farooq posted the photos on Instagram, pairing her sophisticated half-sleeved, draped outfit with pointed red pumps, soft voluminous waves and bold red lipstick.


The warm, earthy tone of the dress, combined with its asymmetrical silhouette and gathered waist, gave the look a polished and contemporary appearance. But it was not only her outfit that caught the attention of her followers.

Alongside the photos, Hareem Farooq shared a lengthy message challenging society's expectations surrounding beauty and body image. She highlighted everything from stretch marks, acne and hair loss to weight changes, body shape, skin tone and different hair textures, stressing that none of these physical characteristics determine a person's beauty or worth.


Hareem Farooq shifted the focus from appearance to qualities such as empathy, honesty, courage, kindness, character, perseverance and faith. She also emphasized the importance of how people treat others, how they respond to difficult moments and their willingness to grow while remaining connected to their values and roots.


The actress also addressed the physical changes people can experience throughout life, including those associated with pregnancy, hormones, illness, stress, trauma, grief and survival.


Her message challenged what she described as patriarchal beauty standards that pressure people, particularly women, to maintain a specific size, shape or appearance.


"Your body is yours. Your life is yours," Farooq wrote, encouraging people to accept, embrace and honor their bodies while pursuing health with gratitude rather than judgment.


She also urged people to stop treating bodies as subjects for public discussion, emphasizing that no one owes society an explanation or apology for how they look, dress, age, change or heal.


The post quickly drew a wave of reactions from fans and followers, with the comments section filled with fire and heart emojis, along with messages praising both Farooq's appearance and the message behind her post.


"Keep slaying like you always do," one fan commented. Another praised the post, writing, "What a beautiful caption."


Other reactions included messages such as "Love the caption! You tell me girl."


Farooq also made it clear that she was especially fond of the outfit itself, ending her caption with a playful note praising designer Manal Saleem and writing, "I'm in love with this dress."


With its combination of fashion, confidence and a message about self-acceptance, Farooq's latest post has given her followers more than a style moment it has also sparked a conversation about beauty standards.

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