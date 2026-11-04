Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin

Researchers at ETH Zurich developed the device, which converts excess glucose in the blood into gluconate, a substance that is subsequently eliminated from the body through urine by the kidneys.

ZURICH: Scientists in Switzerland have developed an experimental implantable device that uses electricity to lower blood sugar levels, offering a potential new approach to treating diabetes and obesity.





Researchers at ETH Zurich developed the device, which converts excess glucose in the blood into gluconate, a substance that is subsequently eliminated from the body through urine by the kidneys.





According to the research, the wireless-powered device is connected to a continuous glucose monitoring system and has demonstrated the ability to regulate blood sugar automatically in experiments involving mice.





The experiments also indicated that the device could increase the body's use of stored fat, raising hopes for a potential treatment that could address both diabetes and obesity.





Experts estimate that more than 2.5 billion people worldwide are affected by the combined burden of diabetes and obesity. Existing treatments commonly include insulin and other medications, which can have side effects.





However, scientists cautioned that the device remains at an experimental stage, with results so far limited to animal testing.





Further research and clinical trials will be required to establish its safety and effectiveness in humans before it can be considered for medical use.