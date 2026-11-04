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Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement Early eating habits may determine children’s food preferences 9 addictive Poki games bringing big fun this November 2026 US stock futures jump after Democrats win control of Congress Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement Early eating habits may determine children’s food preferences 9 addictive Poki games bringing big fun this November 2026 US stock futures jump after Democrats win control of Congress Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end Swiss scientists develop device to lower blood sugar without insulin Gold rates witness massive surge in Pakistan Federal cabinet approves new designs for Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi Teachers clash with police during protest outside Karachi Press Club Karachi finalizes traffic and security plans for Sindhi Muslim Society Food Street Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

9 addictive Poki games bringing big fun this November 2026

Poki is bringing players a fresh lineup of browser-based games.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hide and Paint brings a colorful twist to casual gameplay

Looking for a quick gaming escape without wasting time on lengthy downloads?


Poki is bringing players a fresh lineup of browser-based games this November, featuring nine entertaining picks across different genres, from mind-bending platform challenges and dinosaur adventures to creative sandbox worlds and explosive multiplayer battles.


Whether you are a casual gamer looking to kill a few minutes or a gaming enthusiast searching for your next challenge, these titles offer something worth checking out, all playable directly through a web browser.


Best Poki games to play in November 2026:


From unexpected obstacles to competitive battles, here are nine Poki games that deserve a spot on your gaming list this month.


1. Hide and Paint:


Who says gaming always needs explosions and intense battles? Hide and Paint brings a colorful twist to casual gameplay, offering players an entertaining experience built around hiding and painting.


Its straightforward concept and vibrant presentation make it an appealing choice for players looking to take a break from traditional racing and shooting games.


2. Level Devil:


Level Devil turns an ordinary platforming adventure into an unpredictable test of patience and reflexes. What looks like a clear path can suddenly become a dangerous obstacle, keeping players alert as they navigate through increasingly tricky levels.


3. MineFun.io:


MineFun.io brings sandbox-style gameplay directly to your browser, allowing players to explore environments and participate in different multiplayer experiences.


Its voxel-inspired graphics and open-ended gameplay make it an appealing option for fans of creative building and multiplayer adventures.


4. Dino Simulator:


Dino Simulator puts players in control of a dinosaur, offering a different kind of virtual adventure. Its dinosaur-focused theme makes it an interesting pick for players who enjoy exploring simulation games and experiencing gameplay beyond traditional platform challenges.


5. Robo Cleaner Simulator:


Robo Cleaner Simulator gives players control of a robotic vacuum, turning everyday cleaning tasks into a casual gaming experience.


With its simple missions and chore-focused concept, the game offers a refreshing alternative to action-packed browser titles.


6. Vectaria.io:


Vectaria.io offers a multiplayer sandbox experience filled with opportunities to build, explore and interact with other players.


Its block-based environment encourages creativity, making it an interesting choice for gamers who prefer open-ended adventures over traditional level-based challenges.


7. Karate Fighter:


Karate Fighter brings martial arts action to browser gaming, challenging players to face opponents in combat.


Instead of focusing on exploration or completing platform levels, the game centers on fighting challenges, making it a suitable choice for players who enjoy competitive action.


8. Anthill Wars:


Anthill Wars takes players into an unusual insect-themed battlefield, offering a strategy-focused experience built around ants.


Its distinctive concept makes it stand out among conventional browser games, particularly for players who enjoy strategic thinking, resource management and competitive challenges.


9. Blast Buddies:


Blast Buddies is multiplayer shooting game brings explosive battles and competitive gameplay directly to your browser.


Players must make quick decisions and react to opponents to gain an advantage, making it an exciting option for those who enjoy action without downloading a large game.

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