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EU asks China to limit hybrid car exports to avert trade war

Brussels seeks cap of about 15% of EU market as trade deficit with Beijing hits €360.6 billion; China rejects overcapacity criticism as protectionist

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BRUSSELS: The European Union has asked China to voluntarily restrict exports of hybrid cars to prevent a trade war, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

Brussels wants Beijing to limit Chinese hybrid vehicle sales to around 15% of the EU market, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"If they will not limit their exports to our market then we will," the FT quoted an EU official as saying. "This is about stopping deindustrialisation. We have to act. It's about managed trade."

The EU has also asked China to limit exports of other products, including chemicals, while seeking increased Chinese purchases of European exports, according to the report.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the bloc would use every available tool to reduce what she called its "unsustainable" trade deficit with China.

She said in a speech to the European Parliament that the EU's goods trade deficit with China, which hit €360.6 billion ($413.4 billion) last year and widened by 9% in the first six months of this year, had reached a tipping point. Europe, she said, was already experiencing a second "China shock" through deindustrialisation.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who is leading talks with China to tackle the trade gap, has said he wants tangible results by October and is expected to visit China by early next month.

The EU says a surge in Chinese exports, including chemicals, batteries and vehicles, has been driven by overcapacity. Beijing rejects that criticism, saying concerns over economic imbalances and excess capacity are protectionist and aimed at constraining China.

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