NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani undergoes surgery after a Soccer injury

New York City mayor is recovering after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a friendly match with journalists.

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani underwent successful surgery Friday to repair a torn Achilles tendon sustained during a friendly soccer match with journalists, with doctors expecting him to make a full recovery.





The 35-year-old mayor injured his right Achilles tendon on Nov. 19 during a match between City Hall staff and local journalists. He had scored a goal shortly after taking the field before suffering the injury.





Speaking at a news conference the following day, Mamdani said he had not stretched before the game.





“I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35. Soon after, I tore my Achilles,” he said.





His press secretary, Joe Calvello, confirmed that the procedure lasted about an hour and was successful. Mamdani was discharged from the hospital later Friday and is recovering at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City’s mayor.





The mayor’s office did not disclose the hospital where the surgery was performed, citing patient confidentiality.





Mamdani had previously admitted feeling nervous about undergoing surgery for the first time in his life. He said the recovery of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who suffered a similar injury in 2025, had given him some reassurance.





The mayor expects to wear a medical boot for six to eight weeks and hopes to return to soccer in about nine months.





The Achilles tendon connects the calf muscles to the heel bone and plays a key role in walking, running and jumping. According to the Cleveland Clinic, recovery from a ruptured tendon can take four to six months, while a safe return to sports may take up to a year.





Despite the injury, Mamdani continued attending public engagements in recent days, using crutches and wearing a medical boot.





First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan took charge of the city’s day-to-day operations while Mamdani underwent surgery. The mayor was expected to skip public engagements over the weekend, with his return to work planned for Monday.