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Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting

Zohran Mamdani also emphasized the importance of continuing discussions with the Donald Trump.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Trump applauds Mamdani

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met at Gracie Mansion to discuss immigration enforcement, housing and public safety, signaling a growing working relationship despite their major political differences.


Trump, who once called Mamdani “my little communist” and a “total nut job,” struck a much warmer tone during their latest meeting, telling the mayor he had the potential to become “a great one.”


The private meeting lasted about an hour and was followed by a joint appearance before reporters. It was the latest public meeting between the Republican President and the Democratic Mayor, who have continued to work together on issues affecting New York despite disagreements over immigration and other policies.


Trump had strongly criticized Mamdani before he took office. But after Monday’s meeting, Trump praised the mayor and said he wanted to see New York succeed.


“I want what’s good for New York,” Trump said, adding that Mamdani had “great potential.”


Mamdani also emphasized the importance of continuing discussions with the President.

“We’ve both spoken about very different approaches, very different beliefs,” Mamdani said, while stressing that he would continue talking with anyone who could help New Yorkers.


One of the main topics was a massive housing proposal for Sunnyside Yard in Queens. The plan calls for building about 12,000 homes and potentially creating 30,000 jobs above the existing rail yard. The proposal is estimated to require more than $21 billion in federal support, along with federal approvals.

Mamdani said the two sides agreed to move discussions to a more technical level, involving City Hall housing and operations teams and the White House. Trump expressed interest in the project but did not commit to providing federal funding. He said the development would require substantial federal involvement and approvals.


Immigration was another key issue during the meeting. Mamdani said he shared his “very strong opinions” about how to keep New Yorkers safe while discussing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including changes involving Temporary Protected Status for immigrants.


Mamdani has continued to disagree with the administration on immigration enforcement but said those disagreements should not stop him from negotiating with the federal government.


The meeting also came as tensions between Trump and major news organizations intensified. CNN, MS NOW and Politico have been barred from White House grounds, and the three organizations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the restrictions. Other major television networks also halted or reduced video coverage of Trump in response to the dispute.


Mamdani said he wanted all members of the press to have access to the joint news conference, regardless of their opinions or criticism.

Trump, meanwhile, dismissed the media boycott and said he was not concerned about the networks' decision.


The Trump-Mamdani relationship remains defined by sharp disagreements as well as cooperation. For now, their focus is on practical issues facing New York, including housing, immigration, public safety and federal-city cooperation. The Sunnyside Yard proposal will now move into further technical discussions, but no federal funding commitment has been announced.

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