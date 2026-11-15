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Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan's plan to host ECO summit in 2027 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

NYC socialists push Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028

NYC-DSA approved a resolution by a 291-123 vote during its citywide convention.

Web Desk November 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ocasio-Cortez has not announced officially her plans for 2028

New York City’s Democratic Socialists are urging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to enter the 2028 presidential race after a decisive convention vote, signaling growing support for a progressive presidential campaign centered on working-class Americans, health care, housing and labor rights.


The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA) approved a resolution by a 291-123 vote during its citywide convention, formally calling on Ocasio-Cortez to seek the White House in 2028.


The decision does not amount to an official endorsement from the national organization but signals the influential chapter’s willingness to build support for a potential campaign.

Supporters envision a presidential platform focused on policies aimed at improving conditions for working-class communities.


Their priorities include Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, expanded public housing, an arms embargo on Israel, stronger labor organizing efforts and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).


However, the proposal exposed divisions within the organization. Some members questioned whether Ocasio-Cortez consistently represents the group's political principles, pointing to disagreements over her positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.


In 2024, the national DSA withdrew its endorsement of the congresswoman following disputes over the issue.


Other members warned that pushing for a presidential campaign too early could create complications when the organization eventually considers a formal endorsement.


Ocasio-Cortez, widely recognized as AOC, has maintained a longstanding association with the New York City chapter, which represents her home city.


The organization has approximately 15,000 members and remains one of the most influential branches of the democratic socialist movement in the United States.


NYC-DSA has backed Ocasio-Cortez in each of her five congressional general election campaigns since 2018.


The chapter also endorsed Zohran Mamdani in his successful mayoral campaign last year, further strengthening its influence within progressive politics.


Despite the growing calls for her candidacy, Ocasio-Cortez has not announced her plans for 2028.


She previously indicated that she would consider her political future after the midterm elections, leaving open the possibility of a presidential campaign.


The development follows strong midterm election results for Democratic Socialist candidates. A record eight candidates backed by the national DSA won federal seats and are expected to take office in January.


Speaking to Al Jazeera, NYC-DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo expressed confidence in the movement's electoral prospects, saying, "If the U.S. can elect Trump, I think we can elect Democratic Socialists," referring to President Donald Trump.

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