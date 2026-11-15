Bilawal condemns government’s treatment of JUI-F, urges tolerance for opposition criticism

Bilawal expressed concern over what he described as political victimization of JUI-F.

Tensions between Fazlur Rehman and federal ministers have intensified over the past month

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticized the federal government over its treatment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), calling for greater political tolerance after speaking with party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by telephone on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.





During the conversation, Bilawal expressed concern over what he described as political victimization of JUI-F and urged the government to respect opposing viewpoints rather than target political rivals.





The discussion comes amid escalating tensions between Fazlur Rehman and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government.





Meanwhile, JUI-F supporters took to the streets in several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, protesting what the party called a campaign of misinformation against its leadership and political activities.





According to a statement issued by the PPP, the two leaders exchanged views on the country's current political situation. Bilawal criticized the government's alleged actions against JUI-F, arguing that opposition parties must be allowed to question government policies without facing political retaliation.





He emphasized that constructive criticism is essential to a functioning democracy and parliamentary system, warning that actions undermining political freedoms could weaken democratic institutions and Parliament.





Bilawal has recently intensified his calls for political reconciliation, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen relations with coalition partners and engage opposition parties.





On Nov. 10, he stressed that political forces should cooperate rather than remain locked in confrontation. Earlier, he had also called on the federal government to bring political and social stakeholders to the negotiating table, including Fazlur Rehman.





Tensions between Fazlur Rehman and federal ministers have intensified over the past month. The dispute emerged after the JUI-F chief accused the federal government of denying provinces their constitutional rights.





His criticism followed opposition to the federal government's consideration of imposing governor's rule and an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governs.





Fazlur Rehman also accused the federal government of failing to honor previous commitments made during his efforts to mediate between the center and the provincial administration.





In response, federal officials have defended their position, citing what they describe as the provincial government's lack of cooperation in counterterrorism efforts. A PPP-backed governor currently heads the province.





The confrontation escalated on Oct. 16 when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, without identifying anyone by name, claimed that a political party leader was unhappy after being excluded from decisions concerning the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and the governor's appointment.





A day later, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry openly criticized Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F chief subsequently clarified that his objections were directed at government policies rather than state institutions.





The political disagreement also spilled into Parliament, where Fazlur Rehman questioned Khawaja Asif's absence and Naqvi's participation in a Tehran meeting involving countries associated with the Makkah Pact and Iran.