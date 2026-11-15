Sunday, November 15, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, November 15, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
13-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs, health risks and five foods to eat Security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Trump to meet Xi, Putin for nuclear arms talks in China President, PM discuss political, economic and security situation Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs, health risks and five foods to eat Security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

COMAC completes first crewed flight of all electric aircraft CE-25A

The aircraft carried two pilots and a flight test engineer during the flight in Shandong Province. All systems operated normally and performance indicators met expectations.

Web Desk November 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
China's electric aircraft CE-25A


BEIJING: China's state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China has completed the first crewed flight of its CE-25A electric aircraft, a 10-ton-class design intended for short intercity routes, the company said.


The aircraft carried two pilots and a flight test engineer during the flight in Shandong Province. All systems operated normally and performance indicators met expectations, according to the company.


The milestone advances development of an aircraft designed to carry up to 19 passengers using an electric propulsion system. The CE-25A previously completed its first autonomous unmanned flight in early February and has since undergone 19 autonomous flight tests, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.


The aircraft is jointly developed by COMAC, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It is now moving toward the regulatory certification process. China's Civil Aviation Administration has accepted its application for type certification, though that does not mean the aircraft has received approval to enter commercial service.


The CE-25A has a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 22,046 pounds (10,000 kilograms) and is designed to carry 19 passengers. Its reported cruising speed is 186 mph (300 kph), with a cruising altitude of about 7,874 feet (2,400 meters).


The aircraft has a stated range of around 249 miles (400 kilometers), placing it in the category of short-distance regional transportation rather than conventional long-haul commercial aviation, Chinese media reported.


Its configuration is intended to support intercity connections, potentially serving routes where smaller passenger aircraft can provide an alternative to longer ground journeys. However, COMAC has not disclosed details about the aircraft's battery capacity, electric motor configuration, charging requirements or energy consumption.


The first crewed flight follows an earlier development milestone on Feb. 2, when the CE-25A completed its first intelligent unmanned flight. The latest flight introduced a human crew to assess the aircraft's performance under crewed operating conditions.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention

Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting

Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh

British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting