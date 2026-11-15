Pakistan Solar Association seeks uniform EV charging prices

Legitimate costs should be assessed through a transparent framework that protects consumers from excessive margins and arbitrary pricing.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Solar Association has urged the government to establish a uniform national pricing framework for electric vehicle charging, including a notified maximum consumer rate, citing reported charging prices of Rs100 to Rs150 per unit at some stations, particularly on highways and motorways.





In a letter to federal secretaries of relevant ministries, the association welcomed the government's push to promote electric mobility through concessional electricity pricing for EV charging stations, reportedly set at about Rs39.70 per kilowatt-hour, along with the charging infrastructure framework administered by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.





But the association raised concerns that consumers are being charged substantially higher rates at some stations, questioning whether the benefit of concessional pricing is being passed on to EV users. It said high and unpredictable charging costs could undermine the government's financial incentives for EV adoption and weaken its electric mobility initiatives.





The association noted that electricity purchase costs are only one component of the final charging price, since operators must also recover investments in equipment, electrical infrastructure, premises, maintenance and other operational expenses while earning a reasonable return.





Still, it argued those legitimate costs should be assessed through a transparent framework that protects consumers from excessive margins and arbitrary pricing.





The association proposed a unified national pricing mechanism with a notified maximum consumer rate for comparable charging services.





Under the proposal, operators would be required to prominently disclose the full charging price before charging begins and to provide itemized receipts showing electricity delivered, applicable rates, taxes and any separately authorized charges.





It also recommended a designated consumer complaint mechanism and periodic compliance reviews to ensure adherence to the notified framework.





The association called for interministerial consultations involving the Power Division, the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, NEECA, relevant distribution companies and industry representatives.





The association said it would be willing to provide technical inputs, utilization benchmarks and financial modeling to help the government establish a sustainable pricing framework. It emphasized that government support for EV charging infrastructure should translate into affordable charging for consumers while ensuring reasonable returns for investors and protection against unjustified charges.





The letter has been forwarded to the relevant federal ministries for consideration and necessary action.