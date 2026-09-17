Russian strikes injure 18 across Ukrainian cities

Two children are among 12 people injured in Kyiv as strikes also hit Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.

KYIV: Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities early Thursday, injuring 18 people and damaging residential buildings and other sites, local officials said.

Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia were among the areas affected by the overnight attacks. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, while falling debris damaged buildings and other property.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 12 people were injured in the capital, including two children.

Debris fell on apartment buildings, other occupied buildings and warehouses. An area near a gas station was also damaged, officials said.

A Reuters witness in Kyiv reported hearing several explosions during the attack.

Odesa apartment building hit

In Odesa, three people were injured after a Russian strike hit a 19-story apartment building, officials said.

A child was among those wounded.

The attack caused damage to the building as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Three injured in Zaporizhzhia

Three other people were injured in Zaporizhzhia, where a missile strike also started a fire at an industrial facility, according to local officials.

The strikes came as Russian attacks continued across parts of Ukraine, with residential areas and other civilian sites among the locations reporting damage.