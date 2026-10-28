Spain train crash kills 68 as dozens suffer injuries in devastating collision

Emergency services responded to the crash near Mora and Orgaz.

TOLEDO: At least 68 people were killed, raising the death toll from 10, and dozen injured on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, derailing several rail cars and forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the Madrid-Seville line, officials said.





The collision involved a Renfe train and an Iryo train shortly, according to a spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government. Two Iryo carriages derailed in the crash, while emergency crews rushed to the scene to help passengers.





Rail infrastructure manager Adif confirmed that the collision occurred along the Madrid-Seville high-speed rail corridor. The agency announced on X that service on the Madrid-Andalusia line had been suspended following a rear-end collision between the trains.





Emergency services responded to the crash near Mora and Orgaz, in the province of Toledo, where rail cars from the trains reportedly overturned into a ditch. Manuel Galan, mayor of Urda, a town near Toledo, was asked to prepare a local sports hall to accommodate injured passengers, according to the report.

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Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed shock over the crash and said emergency teams were working at the scene to assist those affected.





“My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” Sánchez said in a post on X. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision. Officials have yet to confirm the final number of deaths and injuries as emergency operations continue.