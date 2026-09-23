Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

The funding would represent the first major U.S. financial contribution toward the administration’s plan to rebuild the war-damaged territory.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is set to present a $2.45 billion, six-month recovery plan for Gaza on Wednesday, Sept. 23, outlining 66 projects aimed at repairing critical infrastructure, providing temporary housing and supporting the territory’s economic recovery.





The report estimates that the war has caused about $35.2 billion in physical damage across Gaza. It says rebuilding the territory could cost approximately $71.4 billion over the next 10 years.





The proposal includes funding for temporary shelters, clearing rubble, repairing hospitals, restoring electricity and water services, and supporting economic recovery. It also includes plans to deploy a multinational security force as part of the broader effort.





The recovery plan calls for repairs to Gaza’s border crossings and the installation of 25,000 portable solar power systems to provide electricity. It also proposes permanently filling underground tunnels beneath areas identified for major reconstruction projects.





The White House and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported plan. The Trump administration told Congress in late July that it planned to provide more than $206 million for a proposed international peacekeeping force in Gaza.





The funding would represent the first major U.S. financial contribution toward the administration’s plan to rebuild the war-damaged territory. Trump created the Board of Peace to oversee his broader proposal for ending the war in Gaza and supporting reconstruction efforts.





However, the plan has faced delays since an agreement was announced in late July. Israel and Hamas have yet to meet conditions needed for the agreement to move forward, according to the report.





The report said the Board of Peace and the Palestinian government have not yet raised the full $2.45 billion needed for the six-month recovery program. However, officials involved in the effort reportedly believe donor countries could provide the remaining money once political obstacles are resolved.