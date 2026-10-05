Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor

Leavitt left the White House in August and will begin her new role at Fox News on Nov. 1.

WASHINGTON: Karoline Leavitt, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary and became a prominent defender of his administration, is joining Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Monday.

Leavitt left the White House in August and will begin her new role at Fox News on Nov. 1.

In a statement, Leavitt said she looked forward to bringing viewers her “unique perspective” as well as the “same energy and candor” that characterized her time in the White House.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said Leavitt’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gave her a distinct understanding of the current political landscape.

Leavitt, who recently turned 29, was the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. She returned with her family to her home state of New Hampshire after leaving the administration.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Fox News plans to build a studio at Leavitt’s home in New Hampshire. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details are sensitive.

Leavitt announced her departure from the White House after the birth of her second child in May, saying she wanted to focus more on her family.

The White House has not announced a permanent replacement for Leavitt, leaving the press secretary position vacant.

Fox News has maintained a close relationship with Trump and his administration. Several Fox personalities have moved into senior government positions, including Pete Hegseth, who became defense secretary, and Sean P. Duffy, who became transportation secretary.





Trump has also publicly criticized Fox News in recent days, complaining that the network gives airtime to Democratic figures and does not sufficiently cover his political rallies.





Despite the criticism, Leavitt’s appointment adds another former Trump administration official to Fox News’ lineup.