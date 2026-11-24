Trump's talks with NATO chief Rutte come amid alliance strains

The meeting follows Trump's recent talks with Russian and Chinese leaders as Europe pushes for a greater role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

PALM BEACH, Fla.: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Florida on Wednesday as disagreements over the alliance and Europe’s role in ending the war in Ukraine remain unresolved.





The White House announced Monday that the two leaders will meet late Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach.





The meeting comes days after Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Asia, describing both leaders as his “friends.” His meeting with Putin drew criticism from European allies and Democrats in the United States.





Rutte has sought to ease tensions within NATO and maintain a close relationship with Trump. He defended the meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents, saying it was normal for leaders of major nuclear powers to meet.





The talks with Rutte also come as European countries push for a role in U.S.-backed negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for Europe to be included in the peace process.





Trump has frequently criticized NATO allies over defense spending and trade policies, as well as what he considers their lack of support for Washington during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.





Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, said last week that the president was open to security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense commitment. Kushner added that Russia had become “comfortable” with the proposal, seeking to reassure European allies.





Under Article 5, an armed attack against one NATO member is treated as an attack against all members, requiring a collective response.