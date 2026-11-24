Sheikh Hasina seeks December 16 return aboard Bangladesh's state carrier

The former prime minister asks Dhaka to arrange a flight on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, while the government insists she must return through extradition.

DHAKA: Bangladesh's political tensions could deepen as ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to end her exile on Dec. 16, while authorities insist she must return through extradition.





The 79-year-old former leader has chosen Bangladesh's Victory Day, which commemorates the country's victory in the 1971 Liberation War, for her proposed return after more than two years in India. Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, confirmed the date in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.





Hasina fled to New Delhi on Aug. 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. This is the first time she has announced a specific date for her return.





Her spokesperson said Hasina had also asked the government to arrange her journey from Delhi to Dhaka aboard the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. She is seeking a new passport and other travel documents that were canceled after she left the country.





In his statement, Ali argued that since Hasina had initially traveled to India aboard a Bangladeshi aircraft, the government should arrange her return on Victory Day.

However, Bangladesh has rejected the request, saying she can return only through an extradition process. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told Reuters that she would have to be brought back under the extradition treaty with India.





"She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance," Kobir said.





He also dismissed her request for a government-arranged flight, saying Bangladesh would not entertain it.





The dispute comes after Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in November 2025 in absentia for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising. She has denied the charges.





Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of the tribunal, questioned her expectation that the government would arrange her return despite the conviction.





A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and imprisoned if she returned. The minister also said there had been no official discussions with India about arranging an aircraft for her journey.





India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, it said it was examining Bangladesh's extradition request and wanted to engage constructively with the new government while strengthening bilateral relations.





The United Nations has estimated that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced Hasina from power. Her Awami League party has also been banned, adding to the political uncertainty surrounding her proposed return.





Her December 16 announcement has brought renewed attention to the extradition dispute and the future of relations between Bangladesh and India.