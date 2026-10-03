Two oil tankers hit by unidentified projectiles near Hormuz

UK maritime agency says one tanker caught fire while another was hit east of Oman.

TEHRAN: Two oil tankers came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, raising fresh concerns for commercial shipping after unidentified projectiles struck the vessels in separate incidents, British maritime authorities said.





The first tanker was hit while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire and a power outage on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.





The fire was later put out, and the tanker was able to continue its voyage. No injuries or environmental damage were reported.

Hours later, a second crude oil tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile east of Oman, according to UKMTO. All crew members were safe, and no environmental damage was reported.





UKMTO said authorities were investigating both incidents. No group has claimed responsibility, and the agency has not identified the source of the projectiles.





The incidents occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The waterway carried about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the current regional conflict, according to the source report.





The strait has become a major flashpoint since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, triggering a wider conflict in the region.

Iran has restricted the movement of some commercial vessels through the waterway, accusing them of unauthorized crossings. The United States has also imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports as part of efforts to restrict Tehran's oil exports.





The latest attacks add to the risks facing ships operating through the strategic waterway as tensions continue across the region.