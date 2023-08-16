Advertisement
UAE Ambassador Meets Caretaker PM: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

  • Prime Minister acknowledges warm congratulatory messages from UAE government.

H.E Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the Prime Minister on his assumption of office.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE government for the warm congratulatory messages and said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with the UAE on advancing the two countries’ bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy. He wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought the UAE government’s continued support for them.

