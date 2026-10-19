UK moves to crackdown on loud music on buses and trains

Laws prohibiting loud music and singing on trains have been in place since 2005.

LONDON: Passengers who play loud music on buses in England could face fines of up to £100 under new government measures aimed at tackling antisocial behavior on public transport.





The proposed measures also target littering, vaping and threatening behavior to make journeys safer and more comfortable for passengers.





Under the new powers, local authorities will be able to introduce rules prohibiting loud music and other antisocial conduct on buses. Offenders could receive fixed penalty notices of up to £100, although the rules must be approved by the transport secretary.





The government has issued guidance to local authorities on using the powers, which were introduced earlier this year. Bus drivers will not be responsible for enforcing the rules. Instead, authorized officers, including transport safety officers and police, will handle incidents.





The government is also launching a national campaign reminding rail passengers to avoid playing music and videos aloud. The campaign, which will run across train operators’ websites, social media platforms and carriages, will use the message: “Share the carriage, not the noise.”





Laws prohibiting loud music and singing on trains have been in place since 2005. Passengers who refuse to comply with requests to stop can be removed from trains or face fines of up to £1,000 under existing powers.





Prime Minister Andy Burnham said loud music and videos played through mobile phones could quickly spoil journeys for other passengers.





“We've all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey,” Burnham said.





The practice, sometimes described as “loudcasting” or “sodcasting,” has drawn widespread criticism from public transport users. Surveys published by Ofcom, YouGov and Transport for London have indicated that most people dislike hearing music and videos played aloud in public spaces.









Although campaigners have welcomed the proposed crackdown, questions remain over how the rules will be enforced, particularly on buses where a single driver may be responsible for the service.





Science, Research and Innovation Minister Chris McDonald told BBC Breakfast that passengers could report incidents to transport staff or the British Transport Police rather than confronting offenders themselves.





Passengers “don't have to tackle the individual themselves if they don't feel confident to do that,” he said.





Transport for London already has bylaws prohibiting passengers from playing music or other content aloud on its services. Enforcement officers generally ask passengers to stop first, but those who refuse may be ordered to leave or reported for possible prosecution.





Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA transport union, welcomed the measures as a step toward tackling antisocial behavior. However, she urged the government to address violence, threats and abuse directed at passengers and transport workers.





She said increased funding for the British Transport Police was essential to protecting passengers, responding to incidents and bringing violent offenders to justice.





Michael Solomon Williams of the Campaign for Better Transport said antisocial behavior could discourage people from using public transport, particularly those with accessibility needs. However, he also questioned whether local authorities would have sufficient resources to enforce the new rules.





Dave McAra, a Derby resident who contacted the BBC, similarly questioned whether bus drivers could safely enforce the measures, warning that they could face verbal abuse or physical assault.





The government’s proposal comes amid wider concerns about passenger safety and antisocial behavior on Britain's public transport network.