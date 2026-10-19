Davina McCall reveals new health challenge in podcast appearance

The 59-year-old former Big Brother host shared the news on her podcast, Begin Again.

British television presenter Davina McCall has revealed that she has cardiovascular disease, raising awareness about heart health after facing breast cancer and a brain tumor in recent years.





The 59-year-old former Big Brother host shared the news on her podcast, Begin Again, during a conversation with heart attack survivor Louise McGill about the importance of cardiovascular health, particularly among women.





“I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have,” McCall said.





In 2024, McCall underwent surgery to remove a rare, benign 14-millimeter brain tumor. She was subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer, adding to her health challenges.





According to Britain’s National Health Service, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a group of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. These include coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, aortic disease and stroke.





CVD is often associated with the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries, which can restrict blood flow. Lifestyle changes and medication can help reduce the risk and manage certain conditions.





Several factors can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, being overweight and physical inactivity.





Age, family history, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can also contribute to the risk. According to the NHS, CVD mainly affects people over 50, while men generally face a higher risk than women. People of South Asian, Black African and African Caribbean backgrounds may also be at increased risk.





Symptoms vary depending on the type of cardiovascular disease, and some people may not experience warning signs.





Possible symptoms of coronary heart disease include:





Chest pain, also known as angina

Shortness of breath





Pain in the neck, shoulders, jaw or arms





Feeling faint or lightheaded





Nausea





Chest pain or discomfort, particularly when accompanied by shortness of breath or other warning signs, may indicate a heart attack and requires immediate medical attention.





Healthy lifestyle choices can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. These include maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and managing blood pressure and cholesterol.





People at increased risk may also be prescribed medications, such as statins, to lower cholesterol.





McCall’s disclosure has highlighted the importance of discussing cardiovascular health and recognizing risk factors, particularly among women, who may not always recognize the symptoms of heart disease.