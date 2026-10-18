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Headlines
5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations 5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation

Both sides expressed hope that the next R-4 meeting would take place soon to strengthen ties on regional issues.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ishaq Dar discusses regional tensions and Saudi Arabia’s security with Iran and Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty to discuss recent regional developments and improve diplomatic coordination.


During his call with Araghchi, both officials discussed the changing regional situation and the ongoing meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.

Ishaq Dar stressed the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges. Both sides agreed to stay in close contact.


In a separate conversation with Badr Abdelatty, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan and Egypt’s full support for Saudi Arabia, including its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.


The two foreign ministers discussed recent developments in the region and strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

They also reviewed cooperation under the R-4 framework, which includes Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia. Both sides expressed hope that the next R-4 meeting would take place soon to strengthen ties and improve coordination on regional issues.

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