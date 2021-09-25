Angela Markel pecked by a dozen of parrots in bird park
During a visit to a bird park, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a rare burst of color among Germany’s drab election campaign, posing with half a dozen parrots.
One of the rainbow lorikeets, unsatisfied with the available bird food, took a bite at Merkel’s hand, causing a dramatic scream from Merkel.
Merkel, who is not seeking re-election, traveled to Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Thursday to campaign for the center-right Union bloc’s candidate in the seat she has represented since 1990.
On Sunday, Germany will have a general election to determine the arrangements of parliament. The most powerful party generally forms a new government and appoints a new chancellor, who must be confirmed by a majority of policymakers.
Read More
Arjun Rampal gives a shout-out to Brazil's incredible street art
Arjun Rampal, the Bollywood actor, has given a shout-out to Brazilian street...
World's wealthiest dog: Owner leaves $5 million to his pet
https://youtu.be/mwhWW-ZX9gk After her 84-year-old owner selected her as a beneficiary in his...
Lump in the mouth of a Goldfish costs £300 to remove
A goldfish was something most of us won at a fairground that...
Woman walks husband on a leash after curfew, ends up with $3000 fine
After walking her husband on a leash after curfew, a Canadian lady...
Surfing Doctor Discovers a Simple Shark Bite Treatment
How can you assist someone who has had their leg bitten off...