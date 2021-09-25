Angela Markel pecked by a dozen of parrots in bird park

During a visit to a bird park, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a rare burst of color among Germany’s drab election campaign, posing with half a dozen parrots.

One of the rainbow lorikeets, unsatisfied with the available bird food, took a bite at Merkel’s hand, causing a dramatic scream from Merkel.

Merkel, who is not seeking re-election, traveled to Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Thursday to campaign for the center-right Union bloc’s candidate in the seat she has represented since 1990.

On Sunday, Germany will have a general election to determine the arrangements of parliament. The most powerful party generally forms a new government and appoints a new chancellor, who must be confirmed by a majority of policymakers.