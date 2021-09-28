Face recognition technology will be used by pest controllers to catch rats
Face recognition technology will be used by pest controllers to track down rodents.
Rentokil Initial has created a high-tech identification system, which will be revealed at the company’s Sussex innovation Centre later this week.
Cameras at infected areas will be able to recognize individual rats, allowing controllers to tally the number of rats seeking a given location before tracking them and collecting them one by one.
“Pest control is going digital,” according to the firm, which has conducted testing across the UK and is now ready to be carried out across the country.
The technique was developed when scientists discovered that tame and wild rats had distinct skull shapes and fur colors.
The new cameras will be able to detect minute variations in individual mice’ head shapes.
