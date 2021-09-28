Lowa people prepares pancakes up to 14,280 for Guinness world record

Lowa people breaks Guinness world record by preparing 14,280 pancakes

When a total of 14,280 pancakes were dished up at an Iowa city’s annual Pancake Day celebration, a Guinness World Record was broken.

The huge supermarket Hy-Vee donated 2,400 pounds of pancake batter for Pancake Day in Centerville, according to organizers. Hy-Vee previously established the Guinness record for the largest plate of pancakes at 13,000 in Blue Springs, Mo, in June.

To set the record, almost 100 volunteers representing a variety of local companies made 14,280 pancakes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers claimed that on a typical Pancake Day, around 17,000 pancakes are served, but that amount was decreased for the record attempt to guarantee that all of the pancakes met Guinness standards.

Each pancake had to be at least 5 inches in diameter and no more than.39 inch thick, according to the rules.