After hours-long rescue mission, a beached humpback whale was saved

Argentina: After an hours-long rescue mission, a beached humpback whale was saved

A viral video from the small Argentine hamlet of La Lucila del Mar is going viral after good Samaritans and authorities rescued a stranded humpback whale.

According to the Mundo Marino Foundation, the whale, which weighed over 7 tonnes and was over 27 feet in length, was beached along the coast. They launched a rescue mission with the assistance of various Argentine officials and locals.

According to France 24, 30 persons were involved in the rescue operation. Residents, Civil Defense personnel, firefighters, marine conservationists, beach lifeguards, coast guard officials, and volunteers made up the squad.

People attempted to move the humpback whale physically multiple times but were unable to even shake it, as seen in the video. It grew more difficult when the whale became unable to move its tail or fins, most likely owing to weakness.

Following these manual attempts, mechanical assistance was sought. The whale has tethered to a crane via a harness that the rescuers were able to tie around it. Rescuers were able to transport the cetacean into deeper waters with the help of a tractor crane.

Rescuers spent hours trying to save a seven-tonne humpback whale which became stranded on Argentina's Atlantic coast. Get the latest news at https://t.co/Gk97JUNAKD pic.twitter.com/DJoIW0ztYz — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 6, 2021

The whale then regained sufficient power to move its tail and fins once more. The rescuers eventually applauded for the whale as it gently swam back to its deepwater home.