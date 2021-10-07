Argentina: After an hours-long rescue mission, a beached humpback whale was saved

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 02:29 pm
After hours-long rescue mission, a beached humpback whale was saved

A viral video from the small Argentine hamlet of La Lucila del Mar is going viral after good Samaritans and authorities rescued a stranded humpback whale.

According to the Mundo Marino Foundation, the whale, which weighed over 7 tonnes and was over 27 feet in length, was beached along the coast. They launched a rescue mission with the assistance of various Argentine officials and locals.

According to France 24, 30 persons were involved in the rescue operation. Residents, Civil Defense personnel, firefighters, marine conservationists, beach lifeguards, coast guard officials, and volunteers made up the squad.

People attempted to move the humpback whale physically multiple times but were unable to even shake it, as seen in the video. It grew more difficult when the whale became unable to move its tail or fins, most likely owing to weakness.

Following these manual attempts, mechanical assistance was sought. The whale has tethered to a crane via a harness that the rescuers were able to tie around it. Rescuers were able to transport the cetacean into deeper waters with the help of a tractor crane.

The whale then regained sufficient power to move its tail and fins once more. The rescuers eventually applauded for the whale as it gently swam back to its deepwater home.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
Wanted guy is discovered hiding under a blanket with his feet protruding

Police have published a photo of a wanted guy who was discovered...
1 hour ago
Justin Bieber enters the cannabis business to celebrate the release of "Peaches"

"I got my peaches out in Georgia; I get my weed from...
3 hours ago
Dogs can memorize the names of toys for months

Six border collies participated in a 'Genius Dog Challenge,' and it was...
17 hours ago
Have you ever seen Insects like gold ornaments?

Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look...
18 hours ago
A small island in Corsica made from oyster shells

To the east, near the British Virgin Islands, is a place called...
18 hours ago
Einstein was transported to the US to study alien bodies

According to newly-emerged audio files, Albert Einstein was covertly transported to the...