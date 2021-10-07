Justin Bieber enters the cannabis business to celebrate the release of “Peaches”

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 01:07 pm
Justin Bieber enters the cannabis business to celebrate "Peaches"

“I got my peaches out in Georgia; I get my weed from California,” the Current hit of Justin Bieber “Peaches,” says everybody who enjoys music. Now, interpreting the lyrics literally, the Canadian musician is preparing to release limited-edition marijuana cannabis!

As strange as it may sound, the pop star has teamed up with Palms, a US cannabis expert, to launch a “high-end line” of ready-made joints (cannabis) to commemorate the popular tune from his 2021 album Justice. When it was published in March, the upbeat earworm, a duet with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The cooperation goods will only be available for a limited time in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Florida states where weed is legal for medicinal and recreational use.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Palms wrote on Instagram, “Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatize its use.”

According to Bloomberg, the filtered, pre-rolled joints come in a pack of seven with a special Bic lighter and box, both stamped with the word “Peaches,” and cost $32.

 

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Argentina: After an hours-long rescue mission, a beached humpback whale was saved

A viral video from the small Argentine hamlet of La Lucila del...
16 mins ago
Wanted guy is discovered hiding under a blanket with his feet protruding

Police have published a photo of a wanted guy who was discovered...
3 hours ago
Dogs can memorize the names of toys for months

Six border collies participated in a 'Genius Dog Challenge,' and it was...
18 hours ago
Have you ever seen Insects like gold ornaments?

Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look...
18 hours ago
A small island in Corsica made from oyster shells

To the east, near the British Virgin Islands, is a place called...
18 hours ago
Einstein was transported to the US to study alien bodies

According to newly-emerged audio files, Albert Einstein was covertly transported to the...