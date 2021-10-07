Justin Bieber enters the cannabis business to celebrate "Peaches"

Justin Bieber enters the cannabis business to celebrate the release of “Peaches”

“I got my peaches out in Georgia; I get my weed from California,” the Current hit of Justin Bieber “Peaches,” says everybody who enjoys music. Now, interpreting the lyrics literally, the Canadian musician is preparing to release limited-edition marijuana cannabis!

As strange as it may sound, the pop star has teamed up with Palms, a US cannabis expert, to launch a “high-end line” of ready-made joints (cannabis) to commemorate the popular tune from his 2021 album Justice. When it was published in March, the upbeat earworm, a duet with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The cooperation goods will only be available for a limited time in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Florida states where weed is legal for medicinal and recreational use.

Palms wrote on Instagram, “Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatize its use.”

According to Bloomberg, the filtered, pre-rolled joints come in a pack of seven with a special Bic lighter and box, both stamped with the word “Peaches,” and cost $32.