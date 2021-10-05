Butter is named one of the greatest foods in the world which costs £95

Butter which costs £95, titled as the ‘World’s Greatest Food’

At the Great Taste Awards, the £95 Ridiculous No55 Lobster & Crab Butter was named one of the world’s best meals.

One of the world’s best delicacies has been voted a £95 British butter.

At the Great Taste Awards, the Ridiculous No55 Lobster & Crab Butter received a maximum of three stars.

The meal is made by Sublime Butter, a West London-based family company, and includes caviar, lemon, and fennel.

A limited-edition butter dish, handcrafted in Italy, is included with the high price tag.

“The Great Taste awards are like the Oscars of food,” According to the company’s founder Chris Mair.

He added, “Because we won three stars, we will be on for the gold fork awards that are going to take place in a couple of weeks, so fingers crossed.”

“It’s ridiculous by name and by nature because we didn’t spare any expense on ingredients.”

“It’s like our own Willy Wonka range.”

As per the one judge of the snacks, “You can tell a butter is good when you want to sit there and just eat spoonfuls of it without any bread or biscuits.”