Headless Halloween Skeleton Mystifies Colorado Authorities

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “If you know where the head is, let us know.”

Is there anyone in Colorado who has seen a huge pumpkin head?

Since it was discovered in the middle of the night in the middle of a road, a headless Halloween skeleton measuring a startling 12 feet has perplexed deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The police department has called for the public’s assistance in identifying the skeleton’s long, skeletal arms, as well as the massive missing head.

The office tweeted, “If you know anything about it, or if you know where the head is, let us know.”

The large Halloween decoration had been taken from a family’s house, but it had made its way thousands of miles distant by Saturday when it was discovered by a driver traveling in the dark.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Imagine driving down the road at 2 a.m. and find(ing) a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms in the middle of the road. That is exactly what our reporting party saw. You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month.”

The skeleton was fairly valuable, according to the family that reported it stolen, and their children, aged 12 and 14, were disappointed and saddened that it was stolen and subsequently mutilated.

As per the department, “By the way, just so you have an idea how big this statue is, look at the photo of it with Deputy Stahl standing right next to it.”

They added, “Deputy Stahl is smiling now that it is daylight, but we are not sure there were that many smiles when our deputies came across the statue in the middle of the night … without its head.”

Call the Douglas County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 303-660-7500 if you have any information on who removed the skeleton or its missing pieces.