Laureate and his son Luca Just won this year Noble Medicine Prize

Laureate and his son Luca Just won this year’s Noble Medicine Prize

Face David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have been awarded this year’s Nobel Medicine Prize.

Shortly after learning that he and David Julius had received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Ardem Patapoutian was seen watching the Nobel Prize news conference from the comfort of his bed.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been given to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries on temperature and touch receptors, the panel said today.

David Julius, a professor at the University of California in San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, will share the Nobel Prize cheque for 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, one million euros).

On Monday afternoon, shortly after their names were announced, the official Instagram account of the Nobel Prize shared a picture of Mr. Patapoutian and his son, Luca. The two were photographed sitting in bed, a laptop in front of them to stream the Nobel Prize press conference.

“Just in! New medicine laureate Ardem Patapoutian and his son Luca, watching the #NobelPrize press conference shortly after finding out the happy news,” The image was captioned with the Nobel Prize.

An interview with Mr. Patapoutian will be released soon, according to the Nobel committee.

The Nobel Prize account was followed by a photo of David Julius, who was seen celebrating his victory with his wife Holly Ingraham and a cup of coffee in the early morning.

The Nobel Prize said in an Instagram post this afternoon, “David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian’s breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities which have helped in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli.”

The committee stated, “David Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat.”

While Ardem Patapoutian used, “pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.”

The Nobel season begins on Tuesday with the physics prize, followed by the chemistry prize on Wednesday, the much-anticipated literary prize on Thursday, and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, before the economics prize on Monday, October 11.