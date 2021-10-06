Police in NYC rescued a guy who falls 30 feet down in a storm drain

A dramatic video depicts the rescue of a 47-year-old man who fell almost 30 feet down a New York City storm drain.

The man’s forehead was cut and his leg was wounded, but he was saved by NYPD and FDNY first responders.

He was admitted to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to media, Kenneth Logallo of the NYPD stated, “As we got down there he was conscious, he was talking to us, and he expressed pain in his ankle region.”

They added, “As soon as we got the equipment needed down there, we packaged him up and then the guys up top … all the help was excellent.”

Members of @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit & @FDNY responded this morning to a man who fell approximately 30 feet into a storm drain. In collaboration with our fellow first responders, watch the body-worn camera footage of this heroic rescue. pic.twitter.com/7uArlIi0qj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 5, 2021

At the location, investigators discovered the man’s brother, who informed police that his brother had a history of mental illness and had contacted him after the fall trapped him.

On Sunday morning, the victim was allegedly ascending a ladder of a water shaft along a Queen’s highway.

Media reported, according to FDNY Special Operations Chief Patrick Ginty, “You would never find this place. It was in the middle of nowhere, an old water shaft with a stream running down the bottom of it.”

Added, “Just an open shaft.”