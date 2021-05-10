Double Click 970×250

Hindustani Bhau Arrested For Using Ambulance To Travel During Curfew

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 10:35 pm
Hindustani Bhau

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been arrested for using an ambulance to travel, allegedly violating the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Mumbai.

According to the details, an FIR has been lodged against the reality star under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 51 (B) (refuses to comply with directions government) of Disaster Management Act read with section 11 (violating provisions of the regulations) of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

Earlier on Friday, Bigg Boss contestant posted on his Twitter account that he would stage a protest at the Shivaji Park on Saturday all by himself demanding the government to cancel all the examinations for students during the second wave of coronavirus in India.

Bhau arranged an ambulance and traveled to Shivaji Park to hoodwink the police. The police did not stop the ambulance as it falls in the category of emergency service.

Around 12:30 pm, local police detained Hindustani Bhau.

When asked by the media if Bhau was arrested to which Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5, responded, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility.”

“He has been arrested and an FIR registered.”

