Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 19th

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 09:00 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 19, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 152.7
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 152.93

Today Dollar Price in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate

