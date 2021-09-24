The price of 24 karats per tola gold decrease by Rs200 per tola

Syed AhadWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 08:18 pm
gold

As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, the price of 24 karats per tola gold was reduced by Rs200 per tola and was trade at Rs113,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs113,500 in the local market the prior day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats too declined by Rs172 and was sold at Rs97,136 compare its sale at Rs97,308 while that of 10 gram 22 karats reduced to Rs89,042 from Rs89,200.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver continued unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in the international market was reduced by US$ 19 and was traded at US$1753 compared to its sale at US$1772.

