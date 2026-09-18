BLACKPINK’s Rosé releases new single “New Trick”

Upbeat track explores heartbreak, resilience and finding confidence again

SEOUL: BLACKPINK’s Rosé has released her new single “New Trick,” an upbeat track about overcoming heartbreak, regaining confidence and moving forward.





Released through The Black Label, the song takes a playful approach to emotional setbacks, shifting from reflections on heartbreak to a more confident message of recovery and self-reinvention.





The lyrics begin with Rosé reflecting on lost love and emotional disappointment before the song moves into its central “new trick” theme. The chorus presents heartbreak as something she can overcome by picking herself up and taking control.





The second verse continues that message by turning moments of sadness and memories into reasons to move forward. The bridge reinforces the theme, portraying a woman who refuses to remain stuck after being hurt and instead finds another way ahead.





“New Trick” was co-produced by Amy Allen, who also worked with Rosé on “APT.,” and Andrew Wells, who previously collaborated with her on “stay a little longer.”





The release also comes with a high-profile Apple collaboration. Its music video was filmed entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro as part of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign and directed by Dave Meyers, known for working with artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.





The single follows Rosé’s 2024 debut solo album, “rosie,” which featured “APT.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars. “New Trick” takes a lighter and more upbeat approach to emotional themes, marking a different mood from much of her earlier solo work.





Lyrics and meaning





Rosé opens the song by reflecting on emotional vulnerability and lost love before introducing the idea of a “new trick” as a way of dealing with heartbreak. The chorus focuses on picking herself up, breaking through emotional barriers and refusing to remain stuck.





A short excerpt from the chorus reads: “Lovesick, I’ll pick my heart off the floor.”





The bridge further emphasizes the song’s message of resilience, describing someone who responds to a closed door by finding another way forward.

“New Trick” is available across major music platforms, with its accompanying video continuing Rosé’s latest collaboration with Apple.





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