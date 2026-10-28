Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
28-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.19 PKR
Rs. 376.06/ltr
DIESEL
+2.25 PKR
Rs. 398.07/ltr
Headlines
ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07

Textile industry urges FBR to keep CAU in Karachi, review faceless assessment system

The association asked the FBR to suspend further expansion or major changes to the system until an independent review is conducted in consultation with trade and industry.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile industry has called on the Federal Board of Revenue to retain its Central Appraising Unit (CAU) in Karachi and review the faceless customs assessment system, citing longer clearance times, valuation disputes and rising costs for importers.


In a letter dated Oct. 27 to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said the system had failed to improve assessment quality despite nearly 21 months of operations.


“Importers continue to face delays, arbitrary value enhancements, classification disputes, repeated examinations and laboratory referrals, resulting in demurrage, detention charges, blocked working capital and disruption of export production,” the association said.


APTMA said an FBR review committee found that average assessment time increased to 40.2 hours from 25.6 hours after the introduction of faceless customs assessment on Dec. 15, 2024. The share of consignments cleared within 48 hours fell to 70% from 84%, while requests for reviews rose to 14% from 6%, according to the association’s account of the committee’s findings.


“The committee reportedly found no improvement in assessment quality and advised against further rollout pending review,” it said.


APTMA said relocating the CAU to Islamabad would further aggravate these problems.


“Karachi handles the bulk of seaborne imports, with examination facilities, laboratories, terminals and technical personnel located near the ports,” the association said. “Relocation risks loss of experienced appraisers, weaker coordination, additional costs and disruption of clearance operations. Faceless assessment can be maintained through random electronic allocation without physically moving CAU.”


The association asked the FBR to suspend further expansion or major changes to the system until an independent review is conducted in consultation with trade and industry.


It also urged the FBR to establish a dedicated backlog clearance cell, prioritize EFS and export-oriented imports, and extend green-channel treatment to Authorised Economic Operators and compliant importers.


APTMA proposed binding timelines of 24 hours for assessment and first review, 48 hours for second review, 24 hours for examination after grounding, and 72 hours for laboratory results, with automatic escalation and provisional release under Section 81 where applicable.


The association said the proposed measures would help reduce clearance delays and prevent disruptions to textile production and exports.

Recommended

APTMA praises FBR action against fabric import misdeclaration under EFS

APTMA praises FBR action against fabric import misdeclaration under EFS
APTMA rejects new Punjab infrastructure levy, warns of deindustrialization and job losses

APTMA rejects new Punjab infrastructure levy, warns of deindustrialization and job losses
FBR sets up faceless tax audit, assessment center in Islamabad

FBR sets up faceless tax audit, assessment center in Islamabad

FBR to seal businesses not linked to monitoring system

FBR to seal businesses not linked to monitoring system
FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25

FBR extends deadline for sales tax and federal excise returns till Sep 25
FBR plans automated penalty system for overstayed cargo

FBR plans automated penalty system for overstayed cargo
FBR issues strict conditions for 1% sales tax on coal for power producers

FBR issues strict conditions for 1% sales tax on coal for power producers
FBR projects Rs14.5 trillion tax revenue for FY 2026-27

FBR projects Rs14.5 trillion tax revenue for FY 2026-27
Pakistan proposes 5% withholding tax on social media income in Finance Bill 2026

Pakistan proposes 5% withholding tax on social media income in Finance Bill 2026
Pakistan proposes new marine bunkering rules to modernize fuel operations at major ports

Pakistan proposes new marine bunkering rules to modernize fuel operations at major ports
Pakistan economy grows 3.7% in FY26 amid fiscal consolidation

Pakistan economy grows 3.7% in FY26 amid fiscal consolidation
Broadening Pakistan's tax base requires incentives, not just enforcement

Broadening Pakistan's tax base requires incentives, not just enforcement