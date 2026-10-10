Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
10-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure Trump honors Musk with science medal, calls him a modern-day Thomas Edison Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with first solo concert in 12 years Karachi’s Burns Road set for pedestrian-friendly makeover to preserve historic charm PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert Pakistan scrambles for RLNG as electricity supply comes under renewed pressure Trump honors Musk with science medal, calls him a modern-day Thomas Edison Zayn Malik sets Argentina ablaze with first solo concert in 12 years Karachi’s Burns Road set for pedestrian-friendly makeover to preserve historic charm PIA suspends flights to Riyadh amid escalating middle east conflict

No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight

Sadaqat scored his maiden half-century, showcasing his confidence and attacking approach at the crease.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s young batter Maaz Sadaqat won fans’ admiration with a stunning display of aggressive batting against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international, with his no-look six going viral on social media.

In his T20 international match in Rawalpindi, Sadaqat scored his maiden half-century, showcasing his confidence and attacking approach at the crease.

The left-handed batter produced the eye-catching shot on just the second ball of his innings, smashing a full-length delivery outside off stump from Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga for a spectacular no-look six.

Sadaqat followed up the remarkable stroke by hitting another six in the same over, further entertaining the crowd with his fearless batting.

His impressive shots added excitement to the match and highlighted the young batter’s talent, confidence and ability to perform on the international stage.

Earlier, Captain Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat starred with the bat as Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s 183-run target to win the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series by four wickets.

Pakistan reached the target for the loss of six wickets, with Farhan leading from the front with a commanding 89-run innings. Muaz provided explosive support, scoring 50 off 29 balls.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 21 runs, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 12 and sealed the victory with a six. Hasan Nawaz scored one run, Shadab Khan was dismissed for a duck and Saim Ayub made eight. Mohammad Imran Randhawa remained not out without scoring.

Recommended

Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win

Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win
Pakistan announces T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan announces T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka series
Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series

Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series
Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I
Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series
Maaz Sadaqat becomes first batter to score CPL final century

Maaz Sadaqat becomes first batter to score CPL final century
At least 25 killed in Sri Lanka prison clash between inmate groups

At least 25 killed in Sri Lanka prison clash between inmate groups
Left-hand batter Maaz Sadaqat undergoes emergency surgery

Left-hand batter Maaz Sadaqat undergoes emergency surgery
West Indies announce 15-member squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

West Indies announce 15-member squad for Sri Lanka ODI series
Hyderabad storm into next round after beating Multan Sultans

Hyderabad storm into next round after beating Multan Sultans
Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela

Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela