No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight

Sadaqat scored his maiden half-century, showcasing his confidence and attacking approach at the crease.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s young batter Maaz Sadaqat won fans’ admiration with a stunning display of aggressive batting against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international, with his no-look six going viral on social media.

In his T20 international match in Rawalpindi, Sadaqat scored his maiden half-century, showcasing his confidence and attacking approach at the crease.

The left-handed batter produced the eye-catching shot on just the second ball of his innings, smashing a full-length delivery outside off stump from Sri Lankan fast bowler Eshan Malinga for a spectacular no-look six.

Sadaqat followed up the remarkable stroke by hitting another six in the same over, further entertaining the crowd with his fearless batting.

His impressive shots added excitement to the match and highlighted the young batter’s talent, confidence and ability to perform on the international stage.

Earlier, Captain Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat starred with the bat as Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s 183-run target to win the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series by four wickets.

Pakistan reached the target for the loss of six wickets, with Farhan leading from the front with a commanding 89-run innings. Muaz provided explosive support, scoring 50 off 29 balls.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 21 runs, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 12 and sealed the victory with a six. Hasan Nawaz scored one run, Shadab Khan was dismissed for a duck and Saim Ayub made eight. Mohammad Imran Randhawa remained not out without scoring.